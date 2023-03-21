Ohtani, Japan rally in 9th, edge Mexico 6-5, reach WBC final

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.
Two-time champion Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday night's title game. Shota Imanaga will start for Japan — Yu Darvish had been set to pitch before a change was announced postgame. Merrill Kelly is likely to start for Team USA, which has won the WBC once.