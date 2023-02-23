Northwestern St. 71, Incarnate Word 66

J.Black 1-2 2-2 4, Enmanuel 1-2 0-0 2, Hampton 4-6 3-6 11, Haney 5-8 1-1 14, Sharp 7-16 2-4 16, Garrett 2-9 1-2 6, Williams 1-1 1-1 3, Prim 4-5 1-2 9, Wilmore 2-2 0-1 4, McDonald 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 11-19 71.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony