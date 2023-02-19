Skip to main content Turn off refresh
North Texas 80, UTEP 72, OT

Ousmane 3-4 3-4 9, Eady 1-3 3-4 5, Huntsberry 7-11 2-2 19, Perry 4-12 8-9 20, Scott 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 5-7 0-1 11, Stone 4-5 0-0 10, Sissoko 2-4 1-1 5, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 18-23 80.

UTEP (12-15)

Frazier 2-5 1-4 5, Onyema 4-8 5-8 14, Solomon 3-9 6-6 12, Givance 5-8 5-6 16, Hardy 6-14 5-5 18, Sibley 1-5 2-2 4, Kalu 1-2 1-1 3, Lemus 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Zachery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 25-32 72.

Halftime_North Texas 30-29. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 10-22 (Perry 4-9, Huntsberry 3-4, Stone 2-3, Jones 1-2, Martinez 0-1, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2), UTEP 3-15 (Onyema 1-2, Givance 1-3, Hardy 1-7, Frazier 0-1, Sibley 0-2). Fouled Out_Ousmane, Scott, Solomon, Givance. Rebounds_North Texas 27 (Eady 5), UTEP 23 (Frazier 6). Assists_North Texas 10 (Jones, Stone 3), UTEP 5 (Solomon 4). Total Fouls_North Texas 24, UTEP 23. A_4,838 (12,222).

