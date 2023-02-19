North Texas 80, UTEP 72, OT

Ousmane 3-4 3-4 9, Eady 1-3 3-4 5, Huntsberry 7-11 2-2 19, Perry 4-12 8-9 20, Scott 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 5-7 0-1 11, Stone 4-5 0-0 10, Sissoko 2-4 1-1 5, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 18-23 80.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run