North Texas 75, Sam Houston St. 55

Ezeagu 1-6 1-2 3, Huefner 1-8 1-1 3, Grant 5-13 1-2 14, May 4-6 0-4 8, Powers 2-8 0-0 5, Nicholas 3-5 0-0 6, Scroggins 3-5 1-2 7, Wilkerson 2-4 0-0 6, Wrzeszcz 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Bishop 1-1 0-0 3, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 4-11 55.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony