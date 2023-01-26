North Texas 63, UTSA 59

Diouf 0-1 0-0 0, Buggs 4-7 1-2 13, Richards 5-11 0-0 12, Tucker 3-6 2-3 8, Aleu 0-1 1-2 1, Germany 5-11 5-6 15, Farmer 3-4 0-0 6, Czumbel 0-3 2-2 2, Addo-Ankrah 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 20-45 13-17 59.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run