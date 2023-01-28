North Texas 52, UTEP 42

Frazier 2-3 0-0 5, Onyema 3-7 5-7 11, Solomon 3-6 0-0 6, Lemus 2-3 0-0 4, McKinney 0-5 0-0 0, Givance 4-11 3-4 12, Hardy 2-8 0-0 4, Dos Anjos 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 16-44 8-13 42.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run