No. 9 UCLA 70, Washington 61

Brooks 9-17 3-6 23, Meah 4-4 2-3 10, Bajema 4-7 0-0 11, Fuller 3-10 2-2 11, Menifield 0-2 0-0 0, Bey 2-9 2-2 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-13 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run