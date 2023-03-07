No. 9 Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73

Hawthorne 1-2 0-0 3, Kunen 0-1 0-0 0, Newbury 4-11 0-0 8, Roberts 5-11 3-3 17, Shabazz 9-24 2-2 26, Williams 4-11 0-0 11, Gigiberia 3-6 0-1 6, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 5-6 73.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony