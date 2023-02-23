No. 8 Utah 101, California 76

Lutje Schipholt 0-1 0-0 0, Tuitele 3-6 0-0 6, Curry 11-19 4-4 28, Martin 6-20 0-0 15, McIntosh 2-8 0-0 5, Langarita 3-3 2-2 9, Onyiah 3-7 1-2 7, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 2-3 0-0 6, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 7-8 76
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony