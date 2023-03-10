No. 8 Arizona 95, Stanford 84

Angel 6-8 4-4 19, Ingram 4-8 3-4 12, S.Jones 7-15 5-6 22, Raynaud 2-6 0-0 5, O'Connell 3-9 0-0 8, M.Jones 4-7 2-3 13, Murrell 1-3 0-0 3, Keefe 1-1 0-0 2, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-17 84.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony