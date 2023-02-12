No. 7 UCLA 70, Oregon 63

Bona 3-5 0-0 6, Bailey 4-7 0-1 8, Campbell 4-15 0-1 9, Clark 4-10 4-7 13, Jaquez 8-20 7-8 25, Singleton 2-2 3-4 9, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-1 0-0 0, McClendon 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 14-21 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run