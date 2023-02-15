No. 6 UConn 62, Creighton 60

Ronsiek 0-6 0-0 0, Jensen 5-16 0-2 13, Maly 4-14 4-4 15, Mogensen 2-5 0-0 6, Saunders 5-6 0-0 13, Bachelor 4-7 0-0 8, Lockett 1-3 0-0 2, Brake 0-0 0-0 0, Horan 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 22-58 4-6 60
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run