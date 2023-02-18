No. 6 Texas 85, Oklahoma 83, OT

Hill 3-5 4-6 11, T.Groves 3-6 2-2 8, Oweh 2-9 2-2 6, Sherfield 7-16 0-0 18, Uzan 6-10 2-3 15, Godwin 4-6 4-5 12, Bamisile 4-6 3-4 13, Cortes 0-1 0-0 0, J.Groves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 17-22 83.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run