No. 6 Stanford 76, Oregon 65

Kyei 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 3-13 1-2 9, Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Paopao 8-15 5-5 28, Rogers 6-26 2-3 15, Basham 0-1 0-0 0, Hosendove 1-3 2-2 4, VanSlooten 1-4 5-6 7, Hurst 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-68 15-18 65
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony