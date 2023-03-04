No. 6 Marquette 96, St. John's 94

Stanley 6-8 3-4 15, Soriano 5-8 4-4 14, Addae-Wusu 9-13 3-3 25, Alexander 6-12 3-3 18, Storr 1-6 0-0 3, D.Jones 6-14 3-4 17, King 1-3 0-0 2, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 16-18 94.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony