No. 6 Marquette 72, St. John's 70, OT

Stanley 2-3 0-0 5, Soriano 2-8 8-10 12, Addae-Wusu 6-11 2-3 16, Alexander 2-10 2-2 7, Storr 1-11 3-3 6, D.Jones 5-22 5-6 16, King 3-4 0-0 8, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 20-24 70.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony