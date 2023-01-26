No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67

Edwards 9-17 7-8 25, Juhasz 4-11 3-4 13, Griffin 6-8 0-0 13, Lopez-Senechal 11-16 0-0 26, Muhl 3-8 0-0 7, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-60 10-12 84
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run