No. 5 UConn 63, No. 21 Villanova 58

Dalce 1-6 0-0 2, Siegrist 9-23 6-6 25, Burke 2-8 0-0 6, Mullin 1-3 0-0 2, Olsen 7-17 4-5 19, Olbrys 1-1 0-0 2, Orihel 0-0 0-0 0, Runyan 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 22-62 10-11 58
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run