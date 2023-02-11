No. 5 Texas 94, West Virginia 60

Bell 1-2 4-6 6, Matthews 5-9 1-4 13, T.Mitchell 1-3 2-2 4, Ke.Johnson 1-7 3-5 5, Stevenson 1-7 0-0 3, Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Okonkwo 1-4 0-0 2, Toussaint 0-4 4-4 4, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Wague 1-2 2-3 4, Suemnick 3-5 0-0 7, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-54 16-24 60.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run