No. 5 Texas 71, Penn St. 66

Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Funk 5-14 0-0 12, Pickett 5-13 1-3 11, Wynter 5-9 6-6 16, Lundy 4-8 1-1 11, Dread 4-9 0-1 12, Mahaffey 1-2 0-0 2, Clary 1-2 0-0 2, Henn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-11 66.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony