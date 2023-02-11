No. 4 UConn 67, Georgetown 59

Edwards 4-8 5-6 13, Juhasz 7-13 4-6 18, Griffin 5-11 8-8 18, Lopez-Senechal 2-10 1-1 5, Muhl 3-6 1-2 10, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 22-50 19-23 67
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run