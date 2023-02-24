No. 4 UCLA 78, Utah 71

Bona 3-5 0-3 6, Bailey 3-9 0-0 7, Campbell 6-12 3-4 18, Clark 4-8 1-3 9, Jaquez 10-15 1-2 23, Singleton 1-4 0-0 3, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 4-7 1-2 10, Etienne 1-1 0-0 2, McClendon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 6-14 78.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony