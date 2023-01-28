No. 3 Stanford 63, Oregon St. 60

Mitrovic 4-9 0-0 8, Aaron 2-2 0-0 6, Mannen 1-5 0-0 2, von Oelhoffen 3-14 0-0 9, Yeaney 7-15 0-0 15, Beers 1-5 2-2 4, Gardiner 7-11 0-0 16, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 2-2 60
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run