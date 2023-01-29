No. 3 Stanford 62, Oregon 54

VanSlooten 3-14 5-7 11, Kyei 5-12 2-2 12, Gray 5-10 0-0 12, Paopao 2-14 0-0 5, Rogers 3-14 0-0 6, Basham 0-0 0-2 0, Hosendove 0-2 0-0 0, Hanson 1-5 0-0 3, Hurst 1-9 2-2 5, Totals 20-80 9-13 54
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run