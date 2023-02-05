No. 3 LSU 72, Texas A&M 66

Reese 7-15 12-16 26, Williams 1-8 2-3 4, Carson 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 5-11 1-2 11, Morris 8-11 4-4 22, Poa 1-1 2-2 5, Poole 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 24-55 21-27 72
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run