No. 3 Houston 81, Temple 65

J.Roberts 5-7 2-3 12, J.Walker 8-12 3-5 23, Mark 2-7 2-3 6, Sasser 4-10 4-5 13, Shead 4-6 2-2 12, Sharp 2-4 1-2 6, Chaney 3-3 0-0 6, Francis 0-2 0-0 0, Arceneaux 0-0 0-0 0, Elvin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-52 14-20 81.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run