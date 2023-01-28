No. 25 Colorado 73, No. 8 UCLA 70, OT

Bessoir 5-11 0-0 12, Sontag 2-4 1-2 5, Conti 0-3 2-2 2, Osborne 3-16 4-4 12, Rice 1-9 2-4 4, Anstey 1-2 0-0 2, Iwuala 3-4 0-0 6, Jaquez 5-7 0-0 11, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 4-10 3-4 14, Totals 25-68 12-16 70
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run