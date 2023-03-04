No. 24 Texas A&M 67, No. 2 Alabama 61

Clowney 5-9 0-0 11, Miller 7-23 3-3 19, Bediako 2-3 2-2 6, Bradley 1-1 0-0 3, Sears 1-7 2-2 5, Jah.Quinerly 5-11 0-0 12, Griffen 0-6 2-2 2, Pringle 1-1 0-0 2, Burnett 0-3 0-0 0, Welch 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-65 10-11 61.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony