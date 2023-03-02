No. 24 Middle Tennessee 72, North Texas 45

Lampkin 3-5 3-6 9, Carter 4-7 0-1 8, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 3-10 0-0 7, Noble 7-13 0-0 15, Boles 1-5 0-0 2, Hardaway 0-1 0-2 0, Abercrombie 0-3 0-0 0, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Loudermill 0-0 0-0 0, McGruder 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 20-54 3-9 45
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony