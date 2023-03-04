No. 23 Iowa St. 76, Texas Tech 52

Ferrell 0-3 0-0 0, Lewis 4-9 0-0 8, McKinney 1-7 1-2 4, Scott 3-8 1-2 8, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Gerlich 1-5 4-5 6, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Chevalier 2-6 0-0 5, Freelon 1-2 2-4 4, Maupin 2-7 5-6 10, Shavers 2-6 1-1 5, Ukkonen 1-3 0-0 2, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 14-20 52
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony