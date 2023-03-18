No. 22 TCU 72, Arizona St. 70

Washington 4-8 3-3 11, Dev.Cambridge 2-4 0-0 4, Des.Cambridge 4-15 0-0 10, Collins 4-8 0-2 8, Horne 5-9 3-4 17, Gaffney 2-2 1-3 5, Neal 2-4 0-0 5, Muhammad 2-2 2-2 7, Brennan 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 25-52 12-18 70.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony