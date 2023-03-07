No. 21 UNLV 71, San Diego St. 68

Morris 6-13 2-2 14, Villalobos 4-9 2-2 10, Avinger 2-6 1-2 5, Ramos 7-12 0-2 17, Staples 3-7 0-0 7, Barcello 0-0 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Prohaska 6-11 2-2 15, Pepe 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 7-10 68
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony