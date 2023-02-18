No. 20 UConn 64, Seton Hall 55

Ndefo 5-9 2-2 13, Samuel 6-10 4-5 16, Dawes 6-17 3-3 16, Odukale 3-9 1-2 7, Richmond 0-2 0-0 0, Jam.Harris 0-4 1-2 1, T.Jackson 1-2 0-1 2, T.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-15 55.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run