No. 20 Texas 70, TCU 50

Cravens 1-3 3-4 5, Ibeh 4-10 4-4 12, Fisher 0-4 0-0 0, Makolo 2-8 0-0 4, Taiwo 3-7 6-6 15, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 4-9 0-2 12, Manumaleuga 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 15-46 13-16 50
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run