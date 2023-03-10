No. 2 UCLA 75, Oregon 56

Bittle 3-5 0-0 7, Dante 3-11 2-4 8, Couisnard 2-10 1-2 5, Richardson 4-9 1-2 10, Soares 0-5 0-0 0, Barthelemy 2-8 4-4 8, Guerrier 3-5 3-4 10, Ware 4-9 0-0 8, Wur 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 11-16 56.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony