No. 2 Houston 80, Tulsa 42

Dalger 4-9 4-7 13, Selebangue 3-4 0-3 6, Betson 2-8 0-0 5, Griffin 4-15 2-2 11, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, McWright 0-6 2-2 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Embery-Simpson 0-5 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 8-14 42.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run