No. 2 Houston 63, N. Kentucky 52

Brandon 3-5 0-0 6, Rhodes 3-9 2-2 8, Robinson 3-14 3-4 11, Vinson 7-15 0-0 15, Warrick 2-18 4-4 9, Faulkner 1-8 0-0 3, Pivorius 0-0 0-0 0, Sumler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-69 9-10 52.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony