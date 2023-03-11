No. 18 Texas A&M 87, Vanderbilt 75

Millora-Brown 1-1 2-4 4, C.Smith 5-6 0-0 15, Lawrence 8-13 0-1 18, Manjon 6-11 4-6 16, Wright 6-14 4-4 17, Stute 1-4 0-0 3, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Dort 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-52 10-15 75.

Coleman 3-4 0-2 6, Marble 6-9 1-2 13, Dennis 3-7 3-4 9, Radford 5-10 4-7 16, Taylor 8-13 5-6 25, Garcia 1-2 2-4 5, Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Hefner 2-2 0-0 6, Obaseki 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 15-25 87.

Halftime_Texas A&M 49-25. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-22 (C.Smith 5-6, Lawrence 2-4, Stute 1-4, Wright 1-7, Thomas 0-1), Texas A&M 10-19 (Taylor 4-7, Hefner 2-2, Radford 2-5, Garcia 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Dennis 0-2). Fouled Out_Stute. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 20 (Wright 7), Texas A&M 29 (Dennis 7). Assists_Vanderbilt 14 (Manjon 7), Texas A&M 20 (Radford 5). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 18, Texas A&M 15.