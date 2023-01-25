No. 18 Iowa St. 75, TCU 35

Kane 5-6 3-4 13, Donarski 3-7 1-2 10, Fritz 5-9 0-0 13, Joens 7-16 1-4 19, Ryan 3-8 0-0 8, Diew 2-4 0-0 5, Vick 0-1 0-0 0, Zingaro 1-4 1-2 3, Dawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-6 2-2 4, King 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 8-14 75
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run