No. 18 Creighton 77, St. John's 67

Kaluma 5-11 0-0 13, Kalkbrenner 5-8 2-2 12, T.Alexander 3-11 2-2 9, Nembhard 4-10 6-6 16, Scheierman 1-11 4-4 7, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 9, Miller 2-6 2-2 8, Farabello 1-1 0-0 3, F.King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 16-16 77.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run