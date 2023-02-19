No. 17 Texas 74, West Virginia 48

Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Hemingway 3-9 2-2 9, Quinerly 6-18 2-2 16, Smith 3-12 3-4 12, Watson 1-8 1-2 3, Beh 2-4 1-2 5, Diggs 0-2 0-0 0, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 3-4 3, Totals 15-56 12-16 48
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run