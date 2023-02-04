No. 17 Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 56

Ejim 5-13 5-5 16, Little 1-2 0-0 2, Maxwell 3-6 1-2 9, Truong 10-20 0-0 27, Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 2-4 3-3 7, Totals 27-57 11-12 78
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run