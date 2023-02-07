No. 16 Oklahoma 98, Baylor 92, OT

Scott 5-8 1-1 11, Llanusa 6-17 4-7 20, Robertson 5-11 1-2 14, Tot 5-13 2-2 13, Williams 4-11 0-0 9, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Culliton 1-2 0-0 2, Joens 0-4 4-4 4, Tucker 2-2 0-0 5, Vann 9-16 2-2 20, Totals 37-84 14-18 98
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run