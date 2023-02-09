No. 16 Gonzaga 99, San Francisco 81

Hawthorne 2-4 0-1 4, Kunen 1-2 0-0 2, Meeks 5-10 1-1 14, Roberts 6-14 2-2 16, Shabazz 7-16 7-8 25, Williams 4-7 0-0 9, Gigiberia 3-6 2-4 8, Newbury 1-2 0-0 3, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bieker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 12-16 81.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run