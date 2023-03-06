Skip to main content Turn off refresh
No. 16 Gonzaga 79, BYU 64

Calvert 4-5 4-4 13, Gustin 3-9 3-5 9, Falatea 4-18 8-8 17, Mackey-Williams 2-11 0-0 5, Smiler 2-4 0-0 6, Bubakar 2-6 2-2 7, Barcello 3-3 0-0 7, Totals 20-56 17-19 64

GONZAGA (28-3)

Ejim 7-13 7-8 21, Hollingsworth 2-5 1-1 6, Maxwell 7-10 0-0 18, Kaylynne Truong 4-9 4-4 13, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 2-2 0-0 4, Kayleigh Truong 1-5 4-6 6, Huijbens 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 28-55 16-19 79

BYU 11 14 10 29 64
Gonzaga 14 17 27 21 79

3-Point Goals_BYU 7-17 (Calvert 1-1, Falatea 1-6, Mackey-Williams 1-5, Smiler 2-3, Bubakar 1-1, Barcello 1-1), Gonzaga 7-19 (Hollingsworth 1-3, Maxwell 4-6, Kayly.Truong 1-5, Williams 1-3, Kayle.Truong 0-2). Assists_BYU 14 (Mackey-Williams 5), Gonzaga 18 (Kayly.Truong 7). Fouled Out_BYU Smiler. Rebounds_BYU 25 (Gustin 9), Gonzaga 29 (Ejim 11). Total Fouls_BYU 22, Gonzaga 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

