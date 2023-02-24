No. 15 Saint Mary's tops Pacific 83-52 for WCC title share

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 29 points in the final home game of his career and No. 15 Saint Mary's clinched at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with an 83-52 victory over Pacific on Thursday night.
Alex Ducas added 17 points and Mitchell Saxen scored 11 for the Gaels (25-5, 14-1). Saint Mary's is assured no worse than a tie for first place in the conference for the first time since 2015-16 and can secure its first outright crown since 2011-12 by winning at No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday night.