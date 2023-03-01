No. 14 UConn 88, DePaul 59

J.Johnson 3-11 2-2 10, Penn 2-6 2-3 6, Ongenda 6-11 5-7 17, Gibson 2-10 0-0 5, Terry 3-5 0-0 8, Murphy 2-6 1-2 5, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0, Gebrewhit 2-7 2-2 6, Raimey 0-1 0-0 0, Anei 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 12-16 59.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony