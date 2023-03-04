No. 14 UConn 71, Villanova 59

Karaban 6-8 2-2 16, Sanogo 4-12 1-1 9, Hawkins 7-17 7-8 24, Jackson 4-5 0-0 10, Newton 3-9 2-2 9, Clingan 0-0 0-0 0, Alleyne 1-5 1-1 3, Calcaterra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 13-14 71.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony