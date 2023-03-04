Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

No. 14 UConn 71, Villanova 59

Karaban 6-8 2-2 16, Sanogo 4-12 1-1 9, Hawkins 7-17 7-8 24, Jackson 4-5 0-0 10, Newton 3-9 2-2 9, Clingan 0-0 0-0 0, Alleyne 1-5 1-1 3, Calcaterra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 13-14 71.

VILLANOVA (16-15)

Dixon 1-5 4-4 7, Slater 0-4 3-4 3, Whitmore 6-11 1-3 14, Daniels 3-11 0-0 7, Moore 7-15 0-0 17, Armstrong 3-8 1-2 8, Longino 0-1 3-5 3, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Hausen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 12-18 59.

Halftime_UConn 32-24. 3-Point Goals_UConn 8-27 (Hawkins 3-11, Jackson 2-3, Karaban 2-4, Newton 1-4, Sanogo 0-2, Alleyne 0-3), Villanova 7-28 (Moore 3-10, Armstrong 1-3, Dixon 1-3, Daniels 1-5, Whitmore 1-5, Longino 0-1, Slater 0-1). Rebounds_UConn 34 (Sanogo 9), Villanova 27 (Daniels 7). Assists_UConn 15 (Jackson 5), Villanova 8 (Daniels 3). Total Fouls_UConn 17, Villanova 16.

More for you
Written By