No. 14 Gonzaga 82, Portland 67

Timme 3-7 2-4 8, Watson 6-10 4-8 17, Bolton 2-5 0-1 4, Hickman 0-5 2-2 2, Strawther 14-21 4-4 40, Smith 2-5 1-1 6, Sallis 2-2 0-0 5, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-20 82.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run