No. 14 Baylor 72, No. 17 TCU 68

Bridges 2-8 2-2 6, Thamba 1-2 2-2 4, Cryer 8-11 3-3 23, Flagler 9-16 5-5 28, George 2-8 0-0 4, Love 2-4 0-1 5, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0-4 0-0 0, Lohner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 12-13 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run